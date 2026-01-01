Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Health Publishing
Respiratory health
Signs of pneumonia: Sometimes vague and unexpected
Less-recognized symptoms of “classic” pneumonia can include unusual exhaustion, shortness of breath out of proportion to what a person is doing, confusion or sudden mental changes, nausea or loss of appetite, mild fever or none at all, sweating, chills, rapid breathing, or fast heart rate.
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Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Health Publishing Resources
Harvard Health Online Subscribers
Editorial Features
Harvard Health Publishing Editorial Board
Dara Lee Lewis, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Ronald D. Siegel, PsyD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Lauren Elson, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Teresa Fung, ScD, RD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Howard E. LeWine, MD
Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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