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Customer Service

Website

Subscriptions or Products

Pay your invoice, renew, change address, etc.

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Print Newsletters and Product Contact Form

To help us find your order in our system, be sure to include your name and mailing address in the form below.

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Customer Service Mailing Address

Harvard Health Publishing
PO Box 9308
Big Sandy, TX 75755-9308

All Other Inquiries

Please note: We try to acknowledge inquiries on a timely basis but due to the volume of mail we receive that is not always possible. We cannot provide personal medical advice.

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