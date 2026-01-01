Customer Service
Website
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Subscriptions or Products
Pay your invoice, renew, change address, etc.
- Harvard Health Online
- The Harvard Health Letter
- The Harvard Heart Letter
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- The Harvard Men's Health Watch
- Special Health Reports, Online Guides, Books
Online Learning
Print Newsletters and Product Contact Form
To help us find your order in our system, be sure to include your name and mailing address in the form below.
Customer Service Mailing Address
Harvard Health Publishing
PO Box 9308
Big Sandy, TX 75755-9308
All Other Inquiries
Please note: We try to acknowledge inquiries on a timely basis but due to the volume of mail we receive that is not always possible. We cannot provide personal medical advice.
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