Skip to main content

Harvard Health Resources at Your Fingertips

Access our online guides, reports, videos, subscriptions and more.

Harvard Health Online Subscribers

Harvard Health Newsletters

Subscribe to any of our four Harvard Health Publishing newsletters or sign up for Harvard Health Online to get access to all four plus much much more.

Health A to Z

This is a comprehensive encyclopedia of over 500 conditions and diseases, with over 800 illustrations. Created by the faculty at Harvard Medical School, entries offer an overview of the condition along with a description of symptoms, diagnosis, tips for prevention, treatment options, prognosis, and advice about when to call a professional.

Diagnostic Tests and Medical Procedures

From biopsies to bypass surgery, you'll find information on more than 110 tests and procedures. Designed to remove anxiety and uncertainty, these concise reports explain the purpose, how to prep, how it's done, the risks, follow-up, and helpful outside links.

Health Decision Guides

Each Decision Guide is a personalized, interactive dialogue that enables you to assess symptoms, severity, and appropriate steps through a series of yes/no questions. From a child's sore throat to headaches in teens... from tremors to tinnitus...hot flashes to hip pain, the Decision Guides cover the most common symptoms in adults and children.

Log in to Access Your Subscription

Already a subscriber? Sign in to your account to access newsletter subscriptions or Harvard Health Online.

Editorial Features

Adult Autism Health Resources

Helping adults to navigate the health care system as well as communicate and advocate for high-quality care in collaboration with their clinical providers.

Birth Control Center

A few clicks on our site can help you zoom in on the best birth control choices for you––whether that's a long-lasting option like the IUD or shot, or other methods like the pill, the patch, condoms, or more.

Harvard Health Blog

Read the latest posts from experts at Harvard Health Publishing covering a variety of health topics and perspectives on medical news.

Harvard Prostate Knowledge

Empowering you to take charge of your prostate health.

HHP Medication Safety Watch

Stay informed about potential problems with prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and health products you may use to treat illness, ease pain, or relieve bothersome symptoms.

Lyme Wellness Initiative

From identifying a tick bite to managing symptoms, this website will equip you with the tools you need to feel empowered through every stage of your experience with Lyme disease.

Mindscape: Helping Young Minds Thrive

Find youth mental health resources for teens, parents, educators, and caregivers. Access support, crisis help, wellness strategies, and more.

Products

Free Email Newsletters

In each issue of HEALTHbeat, our free email newsletter, you'll find tips for healthy living, advice from the experts at Harvard Medical School, special offers on health books and reports, and more.

Online Learning Courses

Take your courses at your time and pace. Access your courses anytime, anywhere, with a computer, tablet or smartphone

Special Health Reports

In each of our special health reports the experts at Harvard take a deep dive into some of the most common conditions and concerns. Find a report that matches your area of interest.

Subscriptions

Delivered digitally each month, subscribe to any of the four Harvard Health Publishing newsletters and you’ll get health information you can benefit from today.
Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.