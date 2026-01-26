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Harvard Health Publishing Subscriptions

HarvardHealthOnline+
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Take the next step in your wellness journey — with Harvard as your guide

Choose the plan that fits your goals

Basic Bundle

$4.99
OR
$48
  • Unlimited access to articles
  • Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
  • Subscriber-only articles
  • Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
  • Quizzes, health tips and more!

If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Basic Bundle membership you can continue at the discounted rate of just $4.99/month billed automatically each quarter or $48.00/year billed automatically each year.

Core Wellness

Best Seller
$59
A $150 value!
  • Unlimited access to articles
  • Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
  • Subscriber-only articles
  • Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
  • Quizzes, health tips and more!
  • Harvard Health Annual

If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Core Wellness membership, you can continue at the discounted rate of just $59.00/year billed automatically each year.

Best Seller

Complete Wellness

$79
A $197 value!
  • Unlimited access to articles
  • Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
  • Subscriber-only articles
  • Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
  • Quizzes, health tips and more!
  • 3 Special Health Reports of your choosing

If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Complete Wellness membership, you can continue at the discounted rate of just $79.00/year billed automatically each year.

Total Vitality

Value Pack
$89
A $240 value!
  • Unlimited access to articles
  • Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
  • Subscriber-only articles
  • Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
  • Quizzes, health tips and more!
  • Harvard Health Annual
  • 3 Special Health Reports of your choosing
  • Free shipping on all items

If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Total Vitality membership you can continue at the discounted rate of just $89.00/year billed automatically each year.

Value Pack

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Harvard Health Newsletters — Delivered Digitally Each Month

Subscribe to any of the four Harvard Health Publishing newsletters and receive the latest news, facts and information to help you live longer, healthier and better. From better heart health to improved lung function; lessening migraine headaches to treating foot pain; fighting memory loss to improving your eating habits – the Harvard newsletters are filled with health information you can benefit from today.

To read more about each Harvard newsletter, click below:

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