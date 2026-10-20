Healing after food poisoning
You might feel better within a few days, but healing sometimes takes longer. Here's what you need to know.
- Reviewed by Alexander Goldowsky, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
If you’ve ever spent a miserable night after a bad meal, you’re in good company. Food poisoning — illness caused by food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or toxins — sickens an estimated 48 million Americans each year, according to the CDC.
Luckily, most cases of foodborne illness clear up quickly and usually don’t need medical attention. But feeling like yourself again can take longer. And for some people, a bout of food poisoning can lead to longer-term problems, notes Dr. Alexander Goldowsky, a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “A patient might say 'I had a bout of food poisoning a while ago and I recovered, but my gastrointestinal tract just never got back to normal,’” he explains.
How long does food poisoning recovery take?
The hallmark food poisoning symptoms — vomiting, diarrhea, or both — are your body’s way of flushing out whatever made you sick, and that’s usually enough to start the healing process. Other common symptoms include cramping, fatigue, body aches, and sometimes a mild fever.
“Most ordinary, run-of-the-mill food poisoning symptoms last for around 12 to 48 hours, so you’ll probably start feeling better within a couple of days,” says Goldowsky. Some bacterial infections, such as those caused by E. coli, Salmonella, or Campylobacter, may take a week to 10 days to resolve, and without treatment symptoms caused by the Cyclospora parasite can last several weeks or more.
Even after the main symptoms clear up, things might not feel “quite right.” You might still have some fatigue, bloating, or sensitivity as your digestive tract heals. For some people, digestive symptoms can persist for months, or in rare cases even years after the infection itself has cleared.
Why can digestive symptoms linger after food poisoning?
How long symptoms last depends on the infection-causing germ and how severe the illness was. Age and immune health matter, too; young children, adults over 65, and pregnant people are more vulnerable to a longer course of symptoms, as are people taking corticosteroids such as prednisone or other immune-suppressing drugs.
Sometimes an infection triggers one of the following longer-term conditions:
Post-infection irritable bowel syndrome (PI-IBS). This can show up as recurring abdominal pain with diarrhea, constipation, or both.
Post-infection functional dyspepsia (PIFD). This form of indigestion can cause bloating or feeling full too quickly after eating.
While these problems aren’t common, they’re not rare, either: A 2024 scientific review found that about one in seven people developed IBS at least three months after a gut infection, and one in eight developed PIFD.
What causes these conditions to develop isn’t clear, but some experts suggest it could stem from lasting changes the infection leaves behind, such as low-grade inflammation, a leakier gut lining, more sensitive gut nerves, and shifts in the gut microbiome. Antibiotics can also disrupt the balance of “good” and “bad” bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. The risk of prolonged symptoms tends to be higher after a severe illness or after antibiotic treatment.
What should you eat and drink after food poisoning?
During a food poisoning episode, “the most important thing is to stay hydrated,” says Goldowsky. Sip water, clear broth, or decaffeinated tea (peppermint or chamomile might feel especially soothing). Older adults and people with severe symptoms might need an oral rehydration solution (such as Pedialyte) to prevent dehydration from food poisoning.
When your appetite returns, start eating “whatever you feel you can tolerate,” Goldowsky recommends. Start slow, with small amounts so you don’t overwhelm your healing digestive tract. Foods like these tend to be easier to digest:
- plain starches such as rice, toast, crackers, and oatmeal
- lean proteins such as eggs, chicken, and fish
- well-cooked vegetables.
Some foods to avoid after food poisoning might include
- caffeinated or sugary drinks
- fried and other fatty foods
- dairy products
- spicy foods
- high-fiber foods.
What about the classic BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast)? While it might be okay for a day or two, it lacks key nutrients, says Goldowsky. “We don’t recommend it anymore,” he explains. “Instead, we focus on helping you return to your normal eating routine as soon as you’re able.”
Should you take probiotics or eat probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, or sauerkraut? “At this point, there isn’t good evidence that they help — and they usually need to be taken on a daily basis for a long period,” says Goldowsky. That said, “if a patient wants to try them and it helps them feel better, I tell them to go for it.”
When should you seek medical care?
In general, people at higher risk of developing health consequences — including older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with a weakened immune system — should call a doctor at the first sign of food poisoning.
And anyone with any of the following symptoms should see a doctor right away, says Goldowsky:
- frequent vomiting — so much that you can’t keep fluids down
- signs of dehydration: dark urine, dry mouth, weakness, or dizziness when you stand
- bloody or black, tarry stools
- a fever over 102° F
- symptoms lasting over 72 hours.
Depending on your symptoms and the cause of your infection, you may need intravenous fluids (infused directly into a vein) or antibiotics or antiparasitic drugs. Over a longer term, your doctor can tailor treatment to what you’re experiencing, with medications for diarrhea, constipation, bloating, or indigestion. A dietitian can help you pinpoint trigger foods and plan a nourishing diet that works around them.
Even when symptoms linger, there’s a lot you can do to support healing, says Goldowsky. “My goal is to help get people to a place where their symptoms aren’t dictating how they live their lives.”
Image: © supersizer/Getty Images
About the Author
Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Alexander Goldowsky, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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