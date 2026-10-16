Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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- Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Swapping white bread for 100% whole-wheat bread or starting your day with oatmeal instead of ready-to-eat cereal may seem like small changes, but a new analysis suggests these whole-grain boosts may add up in multiple ways. Eating more whole grains appears to nudge several heart and metabolic risk factors in the right direction at the same time, according to a scientific analysis published online Sept. 15, 2026, by The European Heart Journal.
Researchers pooled results from 87 randomized controlled trials that tested whole-grain diets in over 6,500 adults. Most trials lasted about eight weeks. The analysis suggested that for each additional three servings of whole grains per day there were modest drops in LDL (bad) cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides, fasting blood sugar, body weight, waist size, blood pressure, and markers of inflammation. For most measures, the benefits appeared to increase as whole-grain intake increased to at least 60 to 100 grams daily (measured by dry weight) — that’s about four to six servings a day. At that level, improvements in LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure were large enough to be considered clinically meaningful. (A serving is one slice of whole-wheat bread or 1/2 cup of cooked whole grains.)
On their own, many of the changes were small, and the analysis only looked at risk factors, not actual health conditions. But the researchers noted that whole grains act on several risk factors at once, and the effects may build over years. That could help explain why studies consistently link higher whole-grain intake to better heart health.
What is the optimal daily amount of whole grains? The certainty of the evidence varied by outcome, and few trials tested very high intakes, so an ideal amount isn’t settled. But the American Heart Association recommends getting at least three servings of whole grains daily, so consider these findings another nudge to aim for that goal.
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About the Author
Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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