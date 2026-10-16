Skip to main content
Diet and nutrition

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once

News briefs

By , Staff Writer
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

Close-up of a loaf of whole-grain bread with several slices cut, on a cutting board surrounded by other whole-grain foods.

Swapping white bread for 100% whole-wheat bread or starting your day with oatmeal instead of ready-to-eat cereal may seem like small changes, but a new analysis suggests these whole-grain boosts may add up in multiple ways. Eating more whole grains appears to nudge several heart and metabolic risk factors in the right direction at the same time, according to a scientific analysis published online Sept. 15, 2026, by The European Heart Journal.

Researchers pooled results from 87 randomized controlled trials that tested whole-grain diets in over 6,500 adults. Most trials lasted about eight weeks. The analysis suggested that for each additional three servings of whole grains per day there were modest drops in LDL (bad) cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides, fasting blood sugar, body weight, waist size, blood pressure, and markers of inflammation. For most measures, the benefits appeared to increase as whole-grain intake increased to at least 60 to 100 grams daily (measured by dry weight) — that’s about four to six servings a day. At that level, improvements in LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure were large enough to be considered clinically meaningful. (A serving is one slice of whole-wheat bread or 1/2 cup of cooked whole grains.)

On their own, many of the changes were small, and the analysis only looked at risk factors, not actual health conditions. But the researchers noted that whole grains act on several risk factors at once, and the effects may build over years. That could help explain why studies consistently link higher whole-grain intake to better heart health.

What is the optimal daily amount of whole grains? The certainty of the evidence varied by outcome, and few trials tested very high intakes, so an ideal amount isn’t settled. But the American Heart Association recommends getting at least three servings of whole grains daily, so consider these findings another nudge to aim for that goal.

Image: © apomares/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Joyce Hendley

Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer

Joyce Hendley is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Joyce Hendley

About the Reviewer

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners featured image

Diet and nutrition

2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Are certain types of sugars healthier than others? featured image

Diet and nutrition

Are certain types of sugars healthier than others?
Fermented foods for better gut health featured image

Digestive Health

Fermented foods for better gut health
Healthy Eating

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.