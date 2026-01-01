Take the next step in your wellness journey — with Harvard as your guide
Choose the plan that fits your goals
Basic Bundle
- Unlimited access to articles
- Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
- Subscriber-only articles
- Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
- Quizzes, health tips and more!
If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Basic Bundle membership you can continue at the discounted rate of just $4.99/month billed automatically each quarter or $48.00/year billed automatically each year.
Core WellnessBest Seller
- Unlimited access to articles
- Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
- Subscriber-only articles
- Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
- Quizzes, health tips and more!
- Harvard Health Annual
If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Core Wellness membership, you can continue at the discounted rate of just $59.00/year billed automatically each year.
Complete Wellness
- Unlimited access to articles
- Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
- Subscriber-only articles
- Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
- Quizzes, health tips and more!
- 3 Special Health Reports of your choosing
If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Complete Wellness membership, you can continue at the discounted rate of just $79.00/year billed automatically each year.
Total VitalityValue Pack
- Unlimited access to articles
- Get all four HHP monthly newsletters straight to your inbox
- Subscriber-only articles
- Full access to A to Z comprehensive library
- Quizzes, health tips and more!
- Harvard Health Annual
- 3 Special Health Reports of your choosing
- Free shipping on all items
If you enjoy your Harvard Health Online Total Vitality membership you can continue at the discounted rate of just $89.00/year billed automatically each year.
Already a subscriber?Login
Free Healthbeat Signup
Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!Sign Up