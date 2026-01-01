Skip to main content

Our Library

Harvard Health Newsletters

HHP produces four newsletters, bringing hundreds of thousands of subscribers the latest health information every month. Doctors and experts at HMS provide current, trustworthy and evidence-based health news and information in Harvard's monthly newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women's Health Watch, and Harvard Men's Health Watch.

Special Health Reports and Harvard Medical School Guides

HHP also produces an extensive offering of in-depth reports containing useful information on exercise, wellness, and treatment and prevention of major health concerns. Written in clear, easy-to-understand language with a depth and authority that is unmatched.

65+ Special Health Reports

35 HMS Guides, with new titles released regularly.

E-learning courses

Online courses that offer detailed information in an engaging and interactive format. Learn about cognitive fitness, healthy eating, starting to exercise, controlling your blood pressure, improving sleep, and other health topics through a combination of videos, slides, quizzes, and interactive learning tools.

Harvard Medical School Faculty Blog

A daily blog covering various health topics, written by HMS faculty and affiliated experts.

Coronavirus Resource Center

Comprehensive coverage of critical health topics as they occur.

Health tips, Health A to Zs, Quirky Body, exercise videos, Information Prescriptions...and more!

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.