Ichthyosis
Rebecca Campen, M.D., J.D. is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She divides her time between clinical practice of dermatology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and private practice in Savannah, Ga.
Question:
I am a school nurse. One of our kindergarten students has ichthyosis. I would like to recommend some treatments to the parents. I am especially interested in how to decrease the odor problem. Are there specific products that address the odor?
Answer:
Ichthyosis is dry, flaky, scaly skin that can involve large areas of the body's surface. The scales may be tiny or large, like fish scales. The extreme skin dryness of ichthyosis can lead to itching, scratching, infection, and skin odor.
There are many types of ichthyosis. Most are inherited. Rare types are part of genetic "syndromes" that are associated with deafness, tooth disorders, hair disorders, or other problems. Some types that involve scales in the warm, moist creases of the skin (like the inner arms, backs of legs or underarms) are especially prone to infection and foul-smelling odor.
The following treatments are aimed at moisturizing and repairing the skin barrier:
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Mineral oil
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Petrolatum (similar to petroleum jelly)
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Lotions that contain urea or alpha-hydroxy acids (such as lactic acid or glycolic acid)
People with skin odor from the bacterial infection may need to apply topical antiseptics or a prescription antibiotic. If the infection is more extensive, the child's doctor may prescribe an oral antibiotic.
Ichthyosis should be evaluated by a dermatologist. This doctor will determine the type, suggest the best treatment and look for associated syndromes.
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