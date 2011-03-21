Low ALT Score
Mary Pickett, M.D., is a lecturer for Harvard Medical School and an assistant professor of medicine at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, OR. At OHSU, she practices general internal medicine and teaches medical residents and students.
Question:
My mother-in-law had a low alanine transaminase (ALT) score on her last blood test. What is ALT and is it significant?
Answer:
The ALT blood test is a routine way to test liver health. ALT is also named "alanine aminotransferase" and "serum glutamic-pyruvic transaminase (SGPT)."
ALT is a protein that helps chemical reactions occur in your liver. It plays a role in changing stored sugar (glucose) into usable energy.
If cells in the liver are injured, ALT leaks from the cells. This makes the level of ALT in the blood increase. The ALT level is notable when it is high. The most common cause of liver cell injury is hepatitis.
A low ALT level is not a cause for concern. Although no one knows why, researchers have noticed that the ALT level is more likely to be low after drinking coffee or other sources of caffeine. A low level of ALT in the blood is not related to a medical problem.
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