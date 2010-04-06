Melanosis Coli
Question:
I have been undergoing a program of colon cleansing with an herbal product. Recently, I underwent a colonoscopy and my doctor said I have "melanosis coli," which he thinks was caused by the colon cleansing. What is "melanosis coli" and should I be concerned?
Answer:
Melanosis coli is a condition in which black pigmentation accumulates in the interior lining of the large bowel. They are easy to see when viewed through a colonoscope.
The pigment is a substance known as lipofuscin. This substance is gobbled up by cells called macrophages. These cells are the "carpet sweepers" in our tissues. Macrophages filled with black pigment can be widespread or cluster into islands. This is what the doctor sees during the colonoscopy.
Melanosis coli is almost always caused by frequent use of laxatives or herbal products that contain anthraquinones as their active ingredient.
Melanosis coli is not a sign of cancer. And it does not cause bowel inflammation. Mainly, it shows that the person is using, and possibly over using, laxatives or other products.
Any treatment for constipation should be aimed at improving bowel habits, while trying to avoid regular use of stimulant laxatives.
About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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