Rapid Weight Gain in Child
Henry (Hank) Bernstein, D.O. is a Senior Lecturer in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and Professor of Pediatrics at Dartmouth Medical School. Formerly the Associate Chief of General Pediatrics and Director of Primary Care at Children's Hospital Boston, he currently is the Chief of General Academic Pediatrics at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth. He has extensive and varied experience as a primary care pediatrician, and is a spokesperson for the news media on a variety of pediatric health care topics, including vaccination, common childhood illnesses, and practical information for caregivers.
Question:
My son is a healthy 9-year-old. He has gained at least 25 pounds in two months. I asked his doctor about this and she doesn't seem to be too concerned about it. He weighs 93 pounds and his height is 4'8. Could there be a medical issue that I am overlooking?
Answer:
Such large changes in weight — up or down — over a short period of time, like 2 months, may sound like a lot. However, it's important to think about his body mass index, his weight compared with his height, and what his growth has been like over the past few years. There could be a medical issue, but that's not likely. I'm reassured most that his doctor "doesn't seem to be too concerned."
Your son is approaching puberty. His body may be starting to change rapidly and will continue to change rapidly well into his teenage years. He is tall for his age and may seem chubby since he's put on weight, but he should become leaner as he grows taller and if he eats healthy foods and exercises.
Good health starts with good habits. Do not feel like you need to encourage your son to "go on a diet" or "lose weight" — instead, have your whole family work together to build healthy habits for life. Remember, you and other members of your family are important role models for your child.
Whenever possible, eat healthy family meals together. Instead of having cookies or chips for snacks, choose fresh fruits and vegetables. If you don't want your son to eat something, don't have it around the house. (Trust me — if you hide it, he will find it.) Also, try to limit his exposure to advertising for high-calorie foods that have little nutritional value.
Encourage your son to be active and play sports on a local team with other children his age. Make sure he does not just sit around watching television or playing computer games. Be active together as a family and exercise regularly with him.
Avoid overeating, especially high-calorie foods, and don't let him eat while watching television or doing homework. This can cause children to continue snacking even after they are full.
Of course, you are probably already doing some or all of these things, so keep up the good work! Check in with his doctor from time to time, so she can monitor his progress, too.
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