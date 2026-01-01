Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
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Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
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Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Alec L. Meleger, MD
Contributor
Dr. Alec L. Meleger specializes in the nonsurgical management of spine-related conditions and spinal pain. His practice focuses on the comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of patients with spinal disorders, and the development of individualized, multidisciplinary treatment plans designed to optimize function, reduce pain, and improve quality of life.
Dr. Meleger is a board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional spine physiatrist and a member of the medical staffs of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. He received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Boston University, and earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He subsequently completed residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation through the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital/Harvard Medical School training program.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once