Contributor

Dr. Alec L. Meleger specializes in the nonsurgical management of spine-related conditions and spinal pain. His practice focuses on the comprehensive evaluation and diagnosis of patients with spinal disorders, and the development of individualized, multidisciplinary treatment plans designed to optimize function, reduce pain, and improve quality of life.

Dr. Meleger is a board-certified, fellowship-trained interventional spine physiatrist and a member of the medical staffs of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital. He received his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Boston University, and earned his medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He subsequently completed residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation through the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital/Harvard Medical School training program.