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Ashwin N. Babu, MD
Contributor
Dr. Ashwin N. Babu is a sports medicine physician and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He specializes in the nonsurgical diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries, from shoulder and knee injuries to complex overuse conditions affecting the elbow, hip, foot, and ankle.
Dr. Babu helps athletes of all levels safely return to play and perform at their best. He is a team physician for the Boston Bruins (NHL) and New England Revolution (MLS), and he serves as a consultant physician for the New England Patriots, Harvard University, and several other collegiate athletic programs. Dr. Babu also holds leadership roles at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he serves as president of the medical executive committee, and associate program director of the Spaulding/Harvard Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency. He is an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, where his work focuses on medical education and advancing nonoperative sports medicine.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once