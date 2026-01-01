Contributor

Dr. Ashwin N. Babu is a sports medicine physician and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He specializes in the nonsurgical diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries, from shoulder and knee injuries to complex overuse conditions affecting the elbow, hip, foot, and ankle.

Dr. Babu helps athletes of all levels safely return to play and perform at their best. He is a team physician for the Boston Bruins (NHL) and New England Revolution (MLS), and he serves as a consultant physician for the New England Patriots, Harvard University, and several other collegiate athletic programs. Dr. Babu also holds leadership roles at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where he serves as president of the medical executive committee, and associate program director of the Spaulding/Harvard Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency. He is an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, where his work focuses on medical education and advancing nonoperative sports medicine.