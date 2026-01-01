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photo of Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Chika V. Anekwe is board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health as well as obesity medicine. She is also certified by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists. Dr. Anekwe is an instructor at Harvard Medical School. She is the obesity medicine clinical director at the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. Her professional interests are in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, nonsurgical weight management, pre- and post-operative bariatric weight management, health policy, and community health outreach, with a special interest in underserved communities. She has authored numerous manuscripts, book chapters, and blog posts on the topics of obesity and weight management.

Twitter: @Chikagirl

Posts by Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Does weight loss surgery relieve pain? featured image

Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH

Does weight loss surgery relieve pain?
Managing weight gain from psychiatric medications featured image

Mind & Mood

Managing weight gain from psychiatric medications
Weight stigma: As harmful as obesity itself? featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Weight stigma: As harmful as obesity itself?
Exercise, metabolism, and weight: New research from The Biggest Loser featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Exercise, metabolism, and weight: New research from The Biggest Loser
Yoga for weight loss: Benefits beyond burning calories featured image

Exercise and Fitness

Yoga for weight loss: Benefits beyond burning calories
Surprising findings about metabolism and age featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Surprising findings about metabolism and age
A new treatment for obesity featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

A new treatment for obesity
Post-pandemic weight loss: There's an app for that featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Post-pandemic weight loss: There's an app for that
More movement, better memory featured image

Mind & Mood

More movement, better memory
The link between abdominal fat and death: What is the shape of health? featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

The link between abdominal fat and death: What is the shape of health?
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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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