Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Chika V. Anekwe is board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health as well as obesity medicine. She is also certified by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists. Dr. Anekwe is an instructor at Harvard Medical School. She is the obesity medicine clinical director at the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. Her professional interests are in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, nonsurgical weight management, pre- and post-operative bariatric weight management, health policy, and community health outreach, with a special interest in underserved communities. She has authored numerous manuscripts, book chapters, and blog posts on the topics of obesity and weight management.

Twitter: @Chikagirl