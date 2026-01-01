Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. Chika V. Anekwe is board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health as well as obesity medicine. She is also certified by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists. Dr. Anekwe is an instructor at Harvard Medical School. She is the obesity medicine clinical director at the Massachusetts General Hospital Weight Center. Her professional interests are in the areas of clinical nutrition, obesity, nonsurgical weight management, pre- and post-operative bariatric weight management, health policy, and community health outreach, with a special interest in underserved communities. She has authored numerous manuscripts, book chapters, and blog posts on the topics of obesity and weight management.
Twitter: @Chikagirl
Posts by Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
Chika V. Anekwe, MD, MPH
Does weight loss surgery relieve pain?
Mind & Mood
Managing weight gain from psychiatric medications
Healthy aging and longevity
Weight stigma: As harmful as obesity itself?
Healthy aging and longevity
Exercise, metabolism, and weight: New research from The Biggest Loser
Exercise and Fitness
Yoga for weight loss: Benefits beyond burning calories
Healthy aging and longevity
Surprising findings about metabolism and age
Healthy aging and longevity
A new treatment for obesity
Healthy aging and longevity
Post-pandemic weight loss: There's an app for that
Mind & Mood
More movement, better memory
Healthy aging and longevity
The link between abdominal fat and death: What is the shape of health?
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once