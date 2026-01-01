Contributor

Dr. David Christiani is the Elkan Blout Professor of Environmental Genetics with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. His research focuses on genetic and environmental interactions, including how exposure to pollutants impacts acute and chronic pulmonary and cardiovascular disease. He also collaborates with scientists in Asia, Africa, and North America on research looking at the effects of varied chemical exposures on reproductive health and a range of different cancers.

Dr. Christiani earned his MD degree from Tufts University and master’s in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed his post-graduate medical training at Boston City Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.