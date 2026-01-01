Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Gregory Righter, PT, DPT, OCS
Contributor
Gregory Righter is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. He earned his doctor of physical therapy degree from the MGH Institute of Health Professions and has been practicing in the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network for 15 years. He is highly experienced in evaluating and treating orthopedic and sports medicine injuries, and has a passion for treating the lower extremity.
He is the chair of Spaulding’s Adolescent Sports Special Interest Group and an active member of the Spaulding Sports Medicine Team. Greg has presented at the APTAMA annual conference, and has lectured on management of overuse injuries in adolescents and reducing knee injury risk in athletes.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once