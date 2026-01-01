Contributor

Gregory Righter is a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. He earned his doctor of physical therapy degree from the MGH Institute of Health Professions and has been practicing in the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network for 15 years. He is highly experienced in evaluating and treating orthopedic and sports medicine injuries, and has a passion for treating the lower extremity.

He is the chair of Spaulding’s Adolescent Sports Special Interest Group and an active member of the Spaulding Sports Medicine Team. Greg has presented at the APTAMA annual conference, and has lectured on management of overuse injuries in adolescents and reducing knee injury risk in athletes.