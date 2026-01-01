Contributor

Dr. Jeremy T. Smith is an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at Harvard Medical School. He cares for patients with a wide variety of foot and ankle problems, and has a particular interest in sports medicine, traumatic injuries, ankle and foot deformity, arthritic conditions, and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Smith graduated from Harvard Medical School, completed his orthopaedic training at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, and then a fellowship in foot and ankle surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In addition to seeing patients, Dr. Smith is the director of the Harvard MGB Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Fellowship. He is also an accomplished researcher and has published more than 80 peer-reviewed publications, many of these related to the conditions he treats.