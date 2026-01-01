Contributor

Kristina Dunlea is a clinical supervisor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Foxborough, MA, and a board-certified neurologic clinical specialist (NCS). She specializes in the evaluation and treatment of individuals with neurologic and vestibular disorders, including concussion and mild traumatic brain injury, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), vestibular hypofunction, and cervicogenic dizziness. Dunlea earned her bachelor of science in physical therapy from Northeastern University and her doctor of physical therapy degree from Simmons University. She also holds certifications in vestibular rehabilitation, cervicogenic dizziness, myofascial trigger point therapy, and concussion management.