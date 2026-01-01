Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Lauren Abeles, MS, RD, LDN
Contributor
Lauren Abeles works as a registered dietitian in the outpatient nutrition clinic at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, and in private practice in Wellesley, MA. Her focus is on plant-based, heart-healthy diets, diabetes prevention and management, and mindful eating.
She received her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, her master of science in administration from Boston University, and earned a master of science in food and nutrition from Framingham State University.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once