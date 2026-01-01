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Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
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Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
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Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Sherry Scovell, MD, FACS
Contributor
Dr. Sherry Scovell is a board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon in the division of vascular and endovascular surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Scovell’s area of interest is diagnosis and treatment of superficial vein thrombosis, but she also specializes in the evaluation and treatment of other venous vascular conditions including varicose veins, pelvic venous disease, leg swelling, and cosmetic treatments for spider veins.
She received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and her vascular surgery training from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. She is as assistant professor of surgery (part-time) at Harvard Medical School.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once