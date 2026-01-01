Contributor

Dr. Sherry Scovell is a board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon in the division of vascular and endovascular surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Scovell’s area of interest is diagnosis and treatment of superficial vein thrombosis, but she also specializes in the evaluation and treatment of other venous vascular conditions including varicose veins, pelvic venous disease, leg swelling, and cosmetic treatments for spider veins.

She received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and her vascular surgery training from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. She is as assistant professor of surgery (part-time) at Harvard Medical School.