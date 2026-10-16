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A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

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By , Staff Writer
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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The torso and arms of a man showing how to put on a lumbar belt.

Many people with low back pain struggle to manage their symptoms and remain active. To complicate matters, it’s often not possible to pinpoint an exact cause for the pain. In such a case, it’s called nonspecific low back pain. In addition to usual treatment — such as physical therapy, exercise, pain medications, ice packs, and heating pads — some people say that wearing a soft, adjustable lower-back support (sometimes called a lumbar belt) helps them function better in their daily lives.

A study published online Aug. 19, 2026, by JAMA Network Open looked for evidence that adding a nonrigid lumbar belt to other measures could improve disability and pain for people with nonspecific low back pain. The study included 168 adults, average age 49, who’d had low back pain lasting one to six months. All of them received standard care for their pain, but about half were randomly assigned to also wear a nonrigid lumbar belt for four to eight hours a day.

Over 12 weeks, both groups improved, but those wearing the lumbar belt had a greater reduction in disability as measured on a scale of 0 to 100 reflecting how back pain affected activities such as walking, sitting, lifting, and work. The people who wore the belt improved by 10 points, compared with 5.3 points among those who didn’t. About 61% of belt wearers achieved at least 30% improvement on the measure of disability, compared with about 41% of the other group. Belt wearers also had greater reductions in pain at rest and during activity. Fewer of them took pain medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, during the study.

Soft adjustable lumbar belts are relatively inexpensive. They may be a reasonable, nondrug tool to add to (but not replace) the standard recommendations for treating low back pain.

Image: © Marta Klos/Getty Images

About the Author

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Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
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About the Reviewer

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Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
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