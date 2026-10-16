A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
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- Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Many people with low back pain struggle to manage their symptoms and remain active. To complicate matters, it’s often not possible to pinpoint an exact cause for the pain. In such a case, it’s called nonspecific low back pain. In addition to usual treatment — such as physical therapy, exercise, pain medications, ice packs, and heating pads — some people say that wearing a soft, adjustable lower-back support (sometimes called a lumbar belt) helps them function better in their daily lives.
A study published online Aug. 19, 2026, by JAMA Network Open looked for evidence that adding a nonrigid lumbar belt to other measures could improve disability and pain for people with nonspecific low back pain. The study included 168 adults, average age 49, who’d had low back pain lasting one to six months. All of them received standard care for their pain, but about half were randomly assigned to also wear a nonrigid lumbar belt for four to eight hours a day.
Over 12 weeks, both groups improved, but those wearing the lumbar belt had a greater reduction in disability as measured on a scale of 0 to 100 reflecting how back pain affected activities such as walking, sitting, lifting, and work. The people who wore the belt improved by 10 points, compared with 5.3 points among those who didn’t. About 61% of belt wearers achieved at least 30% improvement on the measure of disability, compared with about 41% of the other group. Belt wearers also had greater reductions in pain at rest and during activity. Fewer of them took pain medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, during the study.
Soft adjustable lumbar belts are relatively inexpensive. They may be a reasonable, nondrug tool to add to (but not replace) the standard recommendations for treating low back pain.
Image: © Marta Klos/Getty Images
About the Author
Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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