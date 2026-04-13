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Treating Achilles tendon trouble

You can heal from Achilles tendinitis and even a tendon rupture — usually without surgery.

By , Staff Writer
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Cropped image shows the lower body of a woman in running clothing holding the back of an ankle.

Pain at the back of your lower leg, just above the heel, may signal a problem with your Achilles tendon. This thick, fibrous band connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, enabling you to raise your heel off the ground and move forward. Your Achilles tendons allow you to walk, run, and jump.

They’re also vulnerable to injury and wear and tear. An overworked Achilles tendon can become irritated and inflamed, leading to Achilles tendinitis, also known as Achilles tendinopathy. The tendon can even tear partially or completely; this is called an Achilles tendon rupture.

Achilles tendon ruptures

People who engage in sports that involve running and jumping, such as tennis, pickleball, soccer, and basketball, can tear an Achilles tendon from a sudden movement that overstretches the tendon.

This doesn’t happen only to athletes. “Even accidents like stepping on a rock at the beach and slipping in a certain way can rupture the Achilles tendon,” says Dr. Gregory Waryasz, a foot and ankle surgeon with Harvard-affiliated Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine.

When the Achilles tendon tears, you may hear a popping sound and have immediate pain. These injuries must be treated promptly, whether with or without surgery. Treatment partly depends on the location of the rupture.

Treatment for ruptures

A rupture in the middle of the Achilles tendon, called a mid‑substance rupture, may heal without surgery if you get the proper care soon after the injury. “If I see a patient in the first 48 to 72 hours and their lower leg was properly immobilized in the emergency department, urgent care center, or doctor’s office, then we can consider nonsurgical management,” says Dr. Waryasz.

Immobilization is done with a cast or boot that places the foot in a toe-down position (plantar flexion) for a few weeks. Physical therapy starts once the tendon starts to heal.

If treatment is too late or incorrect, the damaged tendon can lengthen and lose tension, causing weakness. Gaps may develop in the tendon. These cases may eventually require surgery. Dr. Waryasz will also surgically repair mid-substance ruptures in people who engage in regular high-intensity sports because surgery typically results in a shorter recovery time and lower chance of another rupture.

The Achilles tendon can also tear in such a way that it pulls off the heel bone; this is called insertional rupture. Most of these cases require surgery.

Achilles tendinitis

Achilles tendinitis is usually related to activity. “People who are very active or who ramp up an activity too quickly can irritate the Achilles tendon,” says Dr. Waryasz. Some antibiotics in the class of fluoroquinolones, such as ciprofloxacin (Cipro) and levofloxacin, can increase the risk of Achilles tendinitis and tendon rupture regardless of activity level.

With Achilles tendinitis, you’ll feel pain and tenderness along the tendon, particularly after rest. “The first couple of steps in the morning or after you’ve been sitting for a while tend to be very painful,” says Dr. Waryasz.

There are two types of Achilles tendinitis. Mid-portion tendinitis involves the center of the tendon, where a thick bump sometimes forms. Insertional tendinitis affects the area where the tendon attaches to the heel bone.

Regardless of the location, treatment starts with nonsurgical measures. Insertional Achilles tendinitis is more likely to ultimately require surgery.

Treatment for tendinitis

If you have symptoms of Achilles tendinitis that don’t improve on their own within a couple of weeks, see a doctor. In addition to resting from activities that cause pain and applying ice to bring down swelling, treatment consists of the following:

Pain medication. Over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve), can help reduce swelling and pain. Another option is the topical NSAID diclofenac (Voltaren).

Physical therapy. A physical therapist will teach you exercises to stretch the calf, hip, and hamstring muscles and strengthen muscles around the heel. Strengthening often involves eccentric exercises, which call for lengthening the muscle while contracting it.

Footwear. You can insert heel lifts in your shoes so that the tendon doesn’t stretch as much when you walk. While the tendon is healing, open-back shoes or soft-backed sneakers may feel more comfortable.

With these measures, most people recover within six to 12 weeks. If symptoms persist, consult a foot and ankle specialist to discuss further treatment options.

Image: © Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Lynne Christensen

Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lynne Christensen

About the Reviewer

photo of Gregory Waryasz, MD, CSCS

Gregory Waryasz, MD, CSCS, Contributor

Dr. Gregory Waryasz is a triple fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in injuries and conditions of the foot and ankle, and serves as the director of foot and ankle sports medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Gregory Waryasz, MD, CSCS
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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