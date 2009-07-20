Skip to main content
Bones and joints

What are the treatments for bow legs?

Ask the doctor

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A physical therapist evaluates the legs of a man standing on a platform in front of him.

Q. What are the treatments for bow legs?

A. Bow legs (also called genu varum) are a common condition. When a person stands with their ankles together, the knees should come close together or lightly touch. If the knees are far apart, the legs are said to be bowed.

The best treatment for a person with bow legs depends on the person's age, the severity of the bowing, its cause, and any associated symptoms. Most people with bow legs require no treatment. That's because the condition often improves over time (as with the condition in toddlers), or because the bowing is mild and causes no harm.

There are several causes of bowed legs. The most common is normal variant. That means that there is no disease or condition causing bow legs; instead, there is a minor (and generally unimportant) variation from the usual alignment of the legs. In fact, this is normal in toddlers up to age 3. Newborns have bow legs, too, but as they grow and begin to walk, the legs tend to straighten out and the bowing is mostly gone by age 3.

Developmental abnormalities may cause bow legs. The most common cause worldwide is probably vitamin D deficiency (also called rickets when it occurs in growing children). Some genetic and developmental disorders can also contribute to bowing of the legs. In adults, injury (such as leg fracture) and osteoarthritis (degenerative joint disease) are the most common causes.

For cases associated with vitamin D deficiency, dietary intake of vitamin D and exposure to sunlight can restore normal bone growth (although severe bowing may be permanent). When bowing is significant and no reversible cause can be found, doctors will usually recommend bracing and exercises. Surgery may be recommended for severe cases.

Image: © Svitlana Hulko/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups featured image

Digestive Health

6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups
Give praise to the elbow: A bending, twisting marvel featured image

Bones and joints

Give praise to the elbow: A bending, twisting marvel
Identifying arthritis in your fingers and thumbs featured image

Bones and joints

Identifying arthritis in your fingers and thumbs
Medical devices Non-drug treatments and therapies

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.