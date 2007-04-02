Could brief neurological symptoms be a stroke warning?
Ask the doctor
Q. I recently went to visit my mother, who is 68 now. While I was there she had an episode where she began to have difficulty talking. She also became clumsy and had difficulty walking. She seemed back to normal within 15 minutes. She told me she had something similar happen last week. What could these episodes be? What should she do if it happens again?
A. The symptoms you describe are most consistent with a TIA, short for transient ischemic attack. She shouldn’t wait for it to happen again. She needs to call her doctor now for immediate medical advice or go to an emergency department.
A TIA is a temporary interruption of blood supply to part of the brain. The reason for the interruption in blood supply could be caused by
- a narrowing in one of the arteries in the neck
- small pieces of clot that originate in the heart or some other place in the vascular system
- slow blood flow to part of the brain because of blood pressure getting too low (less likely).
It is important that anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of a TIA seek immediate medical attention. The risk of a stroke is highest right after a TIA. Depending on the likely cause of the temporary decreased blood supply to her brain, medication or possibly surgery can greatly reduce her stroke risk.
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About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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