We know how busy and stressful life is these days. That’s why we designed these brain boosters to be rewarding, challenging, and fun to do—and without having to overhaul the way you live or make unrealistic changes to your life. Every chapter is clearly organized and contains 10 suggestions each (plus bonus ideas) that you can put into practice immediately.

This guide puts YOU in control. You can take these steps in any order you want. You can do as few or as many as you like. Obviously, the more you do, the better, but it’s completely up to you. Just following even two or three suggestions can make a measurable difference. Daily Brain Boosters was created to help you add new brain routines to your daily life at your own speed and convenience.

In the pages of Daily Brain Boosters, you’ll discover:

Simple strategies to decrease distraction and increase your focus

How making one small change when you leave your house can lead to better spatial memory

How going for a 15-minute “awe walk” can evoke greater joy and generate more positive emotions

The immense power of gratitude to reduce stress, depression, and anxiety

Daily Brain Boosters won’t give you the brain function of a kid again, but it can make your brain stronger and boost your spirit so you can get more out of every day now—and tomorrow.

With 50 simple options to choose from, improving your brain health has never been easier. Order your copy of Daily Brain Boosters today. Let the researchers at Harvard Medical School show you how to stay sharp, happier, and more fulfilled.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Beth Frates, MD Part-time Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Immediate past president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. (2026)

About Harvard Medical School Guides

Harvard Medical School Guides deliver compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.