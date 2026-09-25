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Special Health Reports

Daily Brain Boosters

$18.00
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Daily Brain Boosters: 50 simple ways to sharpen your thinking and deter future trouble

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have just released their new online guide with everything you need to know to get started. It’s called Daily Brain Boosters and contains 50 brain-healthy routines that can help improve your memory, mood, concentration, and other cognitive abilities. They can even cut your chances of developing brain disease in the future!

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We know how busy and stressful life is these days. That’s why we designed these brain boosters to be rewarding, challenging, and fun to do—and without having to overhaul the way you live or make unrealistic changes to your life. Every chapter is clearly organized and contains 10 suggestions each (plus bonus ideas) that you can put into practice immediately. 

This guide puts YOU in control. You can take these steps in any order you want. You can do as few or as many as you like. Obviously, the more you do, the better, but it’s completely up to you. Just following even two or three suggestions can make a measurable difference. Daily Brain Boosters was created to help you add new brain routines to your daily life at your own speed and convenience.  
In the pages of Daily Brain Boosters, you’ll discover:

  • Simple strategies to decrease distraction and increase your focus
  • How making one small change when you leave your house can lead to better spatial memory   
  • How going for a 15-minute “awe walk” can evoke greater joy and generate more positive emotions
  • The immense power of gratitude to reduce stress, depression, and anxiety

Daily Brain Boosters won’t give you the brain function of a kid again, but it can make your brain stronger and boost your spirit so you can get more out of every day now—and tomorrow. 

With 50 simple options to choose from, improving your brain health has never been easier. Order your copy of Daily Brain Boosters today. Let the researchers at Harvard Medical School show you how to stay sharp, happier, and more fulfilled. 

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Beth Frates, MD Part-time Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Immediate past president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. (2026)

About Harvard Medical School Guides

Harvard Medical School Guides deliver compact, practical information on important health concerns. These publications are smaller in scope than our Special Health Reports, but they are written in the same clear, easy-to-understand language, and they provide the authoritative health advice you expect from Harvard Health Publishing.

Do mental gymnastics with brain games

Just as your muscles need strength training to grow, your brain needs mental workouts to stay in shape. Mental challenges force your brain to solve problems and they increase your learning. In the process, your brain builds and strengthens neural networks.

Numerous studies show that the greatest benefits accrue when you acquire a new skill, learn to speak another language, increase your years of education, or master a musical instrument. That’s because your brain forms broad new networks to accomplish these tasks, and the repetition that’s required to master your new skill reinforces those connections. Clearly, these are long-term commitments, not something you can try once and declare victory. A single Duolingo lesson in Portuguese won’t get you very far.

That said, there are many small brain-boosting challenges that you can build into your day and have fun with, too, while improving your brain power. Puzzles and brain games are one obvious approach to incorporating mental gymnastics into your daily routine. The Einstein Aging Study tracked 469 adults ages 75 to 85 for roughly five years each. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2003, the landmark study found that every cognitively challenging activity that participants performed one day a week— such as playing board games or reading—was associated with a 7% reduction in the risk of dementia over the following five years. The more days people engaged in these activities, the greater the cumulative effect.

But anything that deviates a little from your normal routine makes your brain devise a work-around, and that’s a plus. Take a different route home. Perform tasks with your nondominant hand. The more regions of your brain you can draw into these challenges, the better, making your brain work a little harder than usual to solve problems.

  • Your brain: a user's manual 
  • Do mental gymnastics with brain games 
    • Challenging your mind: 10 brain boosters 
  • Get a daily dose of social interaction 
    • Making connections: 10 brain boosters 
  • Build movements into your day
    • Moving more: 10 brain boosters 
  • MIND your diet 
    • Eating wisely: 10 brain boosters 
  • Refresh your brain with sleep
    • Getting your z's: 10 brain boosters 
    • Taking charge of your health 

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