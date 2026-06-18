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Digital overload: Coping with the stress of screen time and other digital demands as we get older

Technology can sometimes seem more draining than empowering. Why it feels so hard — and what helps.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
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Many older adults feel they can’t keep up with the deluge of apps, texts, emails, patient portals, social media, and video calls that are now part of everyday life. Age-related brain changes can make digital overload more challenging, and too much screen time can affect physical and mental health.

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About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

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Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Suzanne Salamon is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a geriatrician and practices primary care geriatrics at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the associate chief for clinical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Suzanne Salamon, MD
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