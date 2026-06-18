Digital overload: Coping with the stress of screen time and other digital demands as we get older
Technology can sometimes seem more draining than empowering. Why it feels so hard — and what helps.
- Reviewed by Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Many older adults feel they can’t keep up with the deluge of apps, texts, emails, patient portals, social media, and video calls that are now part of everyday life. Age-related brain changes can make digital overload more challenging, and too much screen time can affect physical and mental health.
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About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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