Fast-walking "super-movers" may have sharper brains as they age
News briefs
- Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Here’s some good news if you’re a fast walker — and an incentive to pick up the pace if you’re not: findings from a study published July 14, 2026, in Neurology suggest that older adults who maintain a brisk natural walking pace into their 80s and beyond may be protecting their brains.
Researchers analyzed data from five major aging studies involving nearly 4,000 older adults with an average age of about 84 (47% to 65% female, depending on the study), as well as from two smaller studies of adults 80 and older that used brain scans or examined brain tissue after death. The research team then separated out data from participants they dubbed “super-movers,” who walked faster than about 93% of their peers on timed walking tests.
The analysis yielded striking results. Compared with their slower-walking peers, super-movers were about 50% less likely to develop cognitive impairment over follow-up periods ranging from 3.4 to 5.4 years, and 60% less likely to report a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Their memory and thinking skills also declined more slowly over time, as measured by memory recall, processing speed, and mental flexibility tests.
Brain scans showed that super-movers tended to have a larger hippocampus — a key brain region for memory. Intriguingly, in the post-death brain tissue analyses, super-movers and non-super-movers had similar amounts of Alzheimer’s disease–linked brain changes. This suggests that the super-movers weren’t immune to the underlying biology of dementia, but perhaps had more resilient brains that were better able to function well despite it.
These findings can’t prove that walking fast boosts brain health, but they echo other research connecting physical vitality to cognitive vitality in later life. For now, staying active is a solid strategy to help you — and your brain — age well.
Image: © vitranc/Getty Images
About the Author
Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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