12 "superfoods" to add to your diet

12 "superfoods"

Want to improve your health and prevent disease? Incorporate these nutrition-packed foods into your diet.

When it comes to being healthy, we tend to think about the foods we shouldn't be eating. Maybe it's time to think more about the healthy foods we should be eating.

Here is a list of 12 "superfoods" packed with nutrients and potent disease-fighting compounds. They're also rich in fiber, healthy fat, and protein, which will help keep you full so you're less tempted to splurge on the unhealthy stuff.

1 Salmon Salmon is really high in omega-3 fatty acids. This healthy fat helps lower triglycerides, slows the formation of artery-clogging plaques, and slightly reduces blood pressure, but that's not all it can do. Omega-3s are a natural blood thinner, and there has been evidence that they help prevent blood clots and lower triglycerides. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help relieve arthritis. The American Heart Association recommends eating salmon or other fatty fish (herring, lake trout, sardines) at least twice a week.

2 Blueberries The same pigments that give blueberries their brilliant bluish-purple color are also powerful antioxidants—substances that scavenge the body for harmful molecules that can damage DNA and contribute to cancer development. We single out blueberries, but including a mixture of colorful berries (raspberries, blackberries, acai berries) in your bowl is actually best. Mixing them gives you the benefits of slightly different blends of nutrients and phytochemicals.

3 Broccoli We feature broccoli on this list of superfoods, but really any cruciferous vegetable—Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, or kale—is a worthy dietary addition. What makes these vegetables such potent disease fighters are natural compounds such as sulforaphane and isothiocyanates, which are believed to have cancer-fighting capabilities. Broccoli is also high in vitamin C, fiber, calcium, and folate. To maximize flavor, boil broccoli for two to three minutes, then dunk it in an ice-water bath. Serve it with dip, stir-fried, or sauteed in a little olive oil (which also makes our superfoods list).

4 Eggs Eggs have gotten a bad reputation in recent years, primarily because their yolks are packed with more than 200 milligrams of artery-clogging cholesterol. Yet this much-maligned breakfast staple is also high in nutrition. Although you don't want to splurge on a daily three-egg omelet, one egg a day can be part of a healthy diet. Each egg contains 6 grams of protein, as well as lutein (which is good for vision) and choline (which helps preserve memory). If you want to splurge and eat two eggs, make the second white only. There's no downside to eating the egg whites, because there's hardly any cholesterol. It's almost all protein. One exception: if you have diabetes, it may not be a good idea to have an egg a day, although eating eggs occasionally is fine.

5 Greek yogurt We need calcium and vitamin D to keep our bones strong, especially after menopause. Yogurt is one of the best ways to get both of those nutrients. It's low in fat, and a single 8-ounce serving delivers about a third of the calcium we need each day. Greek yogurt is best, because it packs in about twice the protein of regular yogurt. Just avoid the highly sweetened brands. A healthier option is to top plain Greek yogurt with fresh or frozen berries.

6 Beans Beans are one of nature's perfect foods. These low-fat legumes are incredibly versatile—you can throw them into just about any recipe and use them as a substitute for high-fat protein sources such as red meat. Plus, beans are an excellent source of folate, potassium, magnesium, iron, protein, and fiber. If beans tend to give you gastrointestinal distress, soak them before cooking and then dump out the water. This may reduce the sugars that feed gas-producing bacteria. You can also take an over-the-counter product containing an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase (such as Beano, Bean Relief, or Bean-zyme).

7 Walnuts Although you may have heard that nuts are loaded with fat, they do have nutritional advantages. Nuts used to have a bad rap because they're high in calories and fat, but it's healthy fat. While too much saturated fat and trans fat in the diet is unhealthy, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are essential for good health. Fat helps our bodies absorb fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) and prevents us from overeating, she adds. Fat is the only nutrient that directly interacts with the chemical signals (hormones) in our body that tell our brain we're full. Walnuts may be the healthiest of all nuts because of their high antioxidant content. Walnuts also get high marks for their omega-3 fatty acids and anti-inflammatory properties. So if you need a snack to tide you over between meals, a small handful (about 2 tablespoons) of walnuts is an excellent option.

8 Oatmeal You probably already know that eating a healthy breakfast can help you control your weight by reducing food cravings throughout the day. Oatmeal makes an ideal breakfast choice because it's high in fiber, which keeps you feeling full. Plus, oatmeal can help lower your cholesterol levels. Not every brand of oatmeal is equally healthy, though. Avoid packaged oatmeal with lots of added sugar and flavorings. Go basic with steel-cut oatmeal, which is the least processed of the oatmeal types. If you need a little sweetness, add a handful of fresh fruit (blueberries, raspberries, bananas) or dried fruit (raisins, cranberries).

9 Olive oil For sauteing and salad dressings, olive oil is the perfect choice. It's high in healthy monounsaturated fats, which may lower your heart disease risk by reducing cholesterol and by preventing blood from clotting too easily and blocking blood flow. This type of fat may also help control blood sugar—which is good news for people with diabetes. When using olive oil, remember that even a healthy fat is dense in calories, so use it sparingly. A tablespoon or two per recipe is enough.

10 Tea Green tea is probably the most touted of all the teas for its health benefits, but other varieties are good for you, too. Whether it's black, white, green, or oolong, tea is high in antioxidants. Drinking a few cups a day may help counteract the processes that lead to cancer, heart disease, and dementia. Just avoid the bottled teas, which are often loaded with excess sugar. If caffeine makes you jittery or keeps you awake at night, stick to decaf or lower-caffeine varieties (such as white tea).

11 Quinoa You might never have heard of quinoa (pronounced "keen-wa"), which is not actually a grain (it's an edible seed), but it's used like one. When cooked, quinoa has a nutty flavor and crunchy texture. Plus, it's high in protein and essential amino acids like leucine, as well as many vitamins and minerals. Quinoa is also gluten-free, which makes it a good grain alternative for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.