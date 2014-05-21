Sugar and Your Heart -- Sour News About Sweets

Sugar has always been a target for the "food police," who warn that it leads to tooth decay, diabetes and obesity. So far that's failed to curb America's appetite for sweets. But added sugar is also linked to an increased risk of heart disease. This may make it harder to stay sweet on sugar.

How Sugar Boosts Cardiac Risk

By itself, sugar doesn't harm the heart. But that doesn't mean it's safe. Sugar is bad for you because it increases problems that lead to heart disease. These include:

1. Obesity

Obesity is a complex problem with many causes. Still, there's no denying that excess calories contribute to obesity, and that added sugar is a major source of excess (and empty) calories. Between the 1970s and the 2000s, the average American man's diet added 500 calories a day, more than enough to account for the rise in obesity that occurred during these same years. Fifteen percent of the extra calories comes from sugar, especially sugar-sweetened drinks (soft drinks, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and vitamin water drinks).

2. Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes has increased in parallel with obesity. Sugar-sweetened drinks appear to play an important role. A Harvard study of over 40,000 men linked a high intake of sugar-sweetened drinks to a 24% increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3. Blood pressure

The major dietary cause of high blood pressure (hypertension) is excessive sodium, or salt. Large amounts of alcohol and low amounts of calcium and potassium also play a role. Until recently, sugar has not gotten the blame it deserves. Two major studies should change that.

One linked each daily serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage with a 1.6 mm Hg rise in systolic and a 1.1 mm Hg rise in diastolic blood pressure. The other found that the trend can be reversed. Over an 18-month period, people who cut out just 1 sugary drink a day lowered their systolic blood pressure by an average of 1.8 mm Hg and their diastolic pressure by 1.1 mm Hg. The benefit remained even after the researchers took other factors that affect blood pressure into account. These blood pressure improvements may not seem like much, but in an earlier study of dietary sodium and blood pressure, similar blood pressure reductions reduced the risk of cardiovascular events by 25% to 30%.

4. Metabolic syndrome

Individual cardiac risk factors are bad enough, but combinations are even worse. The metabolic syndrome is just such a cluster of risk factors, and it signals a sharp increase in the risk of heart attack and stroke. A study of 6,039 middle-aged people found that those who averaged more than one soft drink a day were 44% more likely to develop the metabolic syndrome than those averaging less than one soft drink a day.

5. Heart attack

Lots of sugar can increase many cardiac risk factors. But does that translate into actual heart attacks? It does. A 24-year Harvard study of 88,520 people tells the story. People who averaged 1 sugary drink a day were 23% more likely to have heart attacks, compared with people who drank no sugary drinks. Those who had 2 or more sugary drinks per day had a 34% higher risk. The results held up even after researchers accounted for other cardiac risk factors.