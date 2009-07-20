When might arthrocentesis be considered for TMJ pain?
Ask the doctor
Q. Does arthrocentesis provide relief from TMJ symptoms?
A. Let's start with definitions of the terms in your question.
Arthrocentesis is a minor medical procedure in which a needle is inserted into a joint. This procedure is usually performed to remove fluid from a joint in order to relieve pressure or to run tests on the fluid to determine why it's there. In addition, a needle inserted into a joint can be used to inject medication into the joint to relieve symptoms. The knee is the most common site for arthrocentesis. Other terms for this are joint aspiration or joint tap, both of which refer to removing fluid from a joint.
TMJ is an abbreviation for temporomandibular joint, the joint that allows jaw motion. Pain in this joint or nearby structures is common. It's often called TMJ syndrome, but goes by other names such as the TMJ dysfunction syndrome or temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD).
Causes of TMJ pain include injury, nighttime jaw clenching or teeth grinding, degenerative joint disease, rheumatoid arthritis or other conditions that damage cartilage in the joint, and jaw alignment problems. Stress is also thought to play a role in many cases.
Specialists treating TMJ pain, such as dentists and oral surgeons, will usually recommend a thorough dental evaluation and medications to relieve pain. Jaw exercises and wearing a mouth guard can help in many cases. For those who continue to have significant symptoms (especially if associated with limited jaw movement), arthrocentesis may provide at least temporary relief.
TMJ arthrocentesis is considered a minor procedure. Surgery may be offered for TMJ pain, but generally as a last resort and only when there is a surgically correctible cause.
During arthrocentesis, a number of options may be considered:
- removing joint fluid if any is present
- injecting corticosteroids
- injecting a numbing drug (local anesthetic)
- injecting fluid to "wash out" the joint or to attempt to restore normal placement of a "slipped disc" in the joint.
A combination of these may be performed. For instance, fluid may be removed, followed by the injection of a steroid/anesthetic mix. In addition, other medications, including hyaluronic acid, have occasionally been injected into the TMJ with reports of success.
Whenever possible, the treatment of TMJ pain should be directed by its cause. For example, people with rheumatoid arthritis should have therapy directed at the disease while a person who grinds their teeth at night may find relief with a mouth guard worn at night.
Until the role of TMJ arthrocentesis is better defined, people with TMJ syndrome should review all of their options with their health care providers. It may take time and some trial and error to identify an effective treatment.
Image: © Chainarong Prasertthai/Getty Images
About the Author
Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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