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Diabetes and metabolic health

How can a low potassium result affect your health?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A tube of blood for testing, resting on a form to order tests with the box for potassium checked.

Q. My lab report says that blood potassium level is low at 3.4. What does this mean? What affect does this condition have on my body functions?

A. Potassium is a chemical found throughout the body. It helps our cells, tissues, and organs function properly.

98% of the body's potassium lives inside our cells. Only 2% is found in the water (serum) in our bloodstream. Still, the only practical way to measure whether we have the right amount of potassium is with a blood test.

The normal serum potassium level is 3.5 to 5.0 milliequivalents per liter. But most healthy people have potassium levels of 3.8 or higher.

Doctors refer to a low serum potassium level as hypokalemia:

  • 3.0 to 3.4 is mild hypokalemia
  • 2.5 to 2.9 is moderate hypokalemia
  • Less than 2.5 is severe hypokalemia.

Most people with mild hypokalemia will have minimal or no symptoms. The symptoms that they can have are fatigue, weakness, and muscle cramps. Moderate and severe hypokalemia can cause marked fatigue and muscle weakness.

Hypokalemia is most worrisome in people who have heart disease. A low potassium level increases the chance of a heart rhythm problem. This is sometimes a dangerous situation.

The most common cause of hypokalemia is diuretic use. Other causes include:

  • using laxatives
  • overusing short-acting asthma inhalers
  • vomiting
  • eating disorders
  • diarrhea.

There are several other rarer causes, too.

Image: © jarun011/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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