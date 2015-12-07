What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
Ask the doctor
Q. If I am prediabetic, what should my target blood sugar levels be in the morning and before I go to sleep at night?
A. When glucose (blood sugar) is above 100, but no higher than 125 on fasting blood tests, a person has prediabetes. (The person's sugar is high, but not so far above normal to cause symptoms or danger.) When the glucose consistently ranges above 125, diabetes is diagnosed.
Blood sugars goals in prediabetes are to help the person return to normal. This means below 100 before breakfast and at bedtime, and less than 180 within two hours after eating a meal.
If you have prediabetes, you should have the following goals:
- Exercise regularly.
- Reduce your calories.
- Eat a heart-healthy diet.
- Get to an ideal body weight.
Good fitness and good eating habits can help your sugars return to a normal range. You will be less likely to progress towards full diabetes. Without changing weight and exercise, you have a very high risk of developing diabetes within 10 years.
People with prediabetes have an increased risk for heart disease, even if they don't develop diabetes. Talk with your doctor about your blood pressure and cholesterol to make sure you are doing all you can to lower your risk of heart disease.
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About the Author
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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