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Diabetes and metabolic health

What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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The hands of a person using a glucose meter to check their sugar; on the table are a jar of granola, a bowl of berries, and a bowl with berries, granola, and yogurt.

Q. If I am prediabetic, what should my target blood sugar levels be in the morning and before I go to sleep at night?

A. When glucose (blood sugar) is above 100, but no higher than 125 on fasting blood tests, a person has prediabetes. (The person's sugar is high, but not so far above normal to cause symptoms or danger.) When the glucose consistently ranges above 125, diabetes is diagnosed.

Blood sugars goals in prediabetes are to help the person return to normal. This means below 100 before breakfast and at bedtime, and less than 180 within two hours after eating a meal.

If you have prediabetes, you should have the following goals:

  • Exercise regularly.
  • Reduce your calories.
  • Eat a heart-healthy diet.
  • Get to an ideal body weight.

Good fitness and good eating habits can help your sugars return to a normal range. You will be less likely to progress towards full diabetes. Without changing weight and exercise, you have a very high risk of developing diabetes within 10 years.

People with prediabetes have an increased risk for heart disease, even if they don't develop diabetes. Talk with your doctor about your blood pressure and cholesterol to make sure you are doing all you can to lower your risk of heart disease.

Image: © Viktoriya Skorikova/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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