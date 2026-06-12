Skip to main content
Diet and nutrition

IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?

Wellness clinics claim IV therapy for vitamin replenishment can quickly supercharge your system. But beneath the hype lie questions about safety and value.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Share
Print This Page

Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy delivers vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream. It is marketed as a quick fix for fatigue, immune health, and hangovers. But scientific evidence does not back up those claims, and IV therapy also poses risks.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Source matters. Subscribe to HarvardHealthOnline+ for as low as $4.99 a month for unlimited access to the site – where all content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert.

With HHO+ you get these exclusive benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

SPECIAL OFFER! UNLOCK EXPERT ACCESS for just $4.99 per month!

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Walter C. Willett, MD, DrPH

Walter C. Willett, MD, DrPH, Contributor

Dr. Walter C. Willett is professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Willett studied food science at Michigan State University, and graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School … See Full Bio
View all posts by Walter C. Willett, MD, DrPH
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners featured image

Diet and nutrition

2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Are certain types of sugars healthier than others? featured image

Diet and nutrition

Are certain types of sugars healthier than others?
6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups featured image

Digestive Health

6 self-help tips for hemorrhoid flare-ups
Non-drug treatments and therapies

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up