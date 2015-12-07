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Diet and nutrition

What are some nutritious breakfast options for busy mornings?

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By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A bowl of fruit and yogurt, orange juice being poured into a glass, and a rack of toast slices all next to a large alarm clock reading five minutes to seven.

Q. In your opinion, what are the best breakfast/protein shakes to use as a breakfast alternative? I know I should eat a healthy breakfast but I do not have the time.

A. It's true! Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Eating breakfast can improve your metabolism, reduce your cravings for carbohydrates, and reduce your feeling of hunger throughout the day. These all help you to maintain a healthy weight. Eating breakfast can also improve energy, mood, and performance at school or work. So start your day off right with breakfast.

One drawback to shakes is that they tend to lack vital nutrients found only in whole foods, such as phytonutrients and fiber. For quick and easy alternatives to shakes, try one of the following well-balanced breakfast combinations:

  • 1 cup whole grain cereal, 1/2 cup 1% milk, 1 small banana
  • 1 packet plain oatmeal, 2 tablespoons pecans, 1/8 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 slice of 100% whole wheat bread, 1 tablespoon peanut butter, 1 orange
  • 1/2 whole grain English muffin, 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese, 1/2 cup strawberries
  • 1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt with 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • Trail mix: 3/4 cup whole grain cereal, 1/8 cup unsalted peanuts, 1/8 cup raisins
  • 2 pieces low-fat string cheese, 1 apple

Image: © Peter Cade/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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