Skip to main content
Diet and nutrition

What should people with thyroid nodules know about kelp?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A hand holds tweezers with a disc of compressed kelp, next to a plate of kelp with grape tomatoes.

Q. Will kelp be harmful to someone with nodules on the thyroid?

A. Kelp, a type of seaweed, is rich in iodine, a chemical needed by the thyroid gland to make thyroid hormone. However, too much iodine can be toxic to the thyroid gland. High doses of iodine actually lower blood thyroid hormone levels by blocking the release of the hormone from the gland. This prevents the hormone from getting into the blood.

In developed countries, most table salt is iodized, so iodine deficiency has become rare. In underdeveloped countries, iodine deficiency is still a problem. People with iodine deficiency develop goiters, enlarged thyroid glands that are trying to compensate for the lack of iodine. The goiter can be smooth or nodular. The goiter will shrink when even small amounts of iodine are ingested.

People often develop benign thryoid nodules, even when iodine intake is adequate. People with thyroid nodules should not take iodine drops or purposefully eat foods like kelp just to get extra iodine.

An irregular enlarged thyroid with or without nodues can be related to Hashimoto's thyroiditis. It's an inflammation of the thyroid that is the most common cause of hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid) in developed countries. It is more common in women than men.

Because people with Hashimoto's thyroiditis have thyroid glands that are already struggling to make enough thyroid hormone, blocking any release of the hormone with extra iodine can make the situation worse.

When doctors feel one or more nodules on a thyroid gland, they usually first order a blood test for thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH). TSH is made by the pituitary gland, and the blood level goes up when the thyroid gland is not making enough thyroid hormone. If the thyroid stimulating hormone is high, the nodules should get smaller once thyroid replacement is sufficient to treat the hypothyroidism. When there is a possibility that the nodule is cancerous, other tests are also ordered, most often a thyroid ultasound and sometimes a special thyroid scan.

Image: © Jian Yi Liu/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help featured image

Mental Health

Navigating middle school is tough: How parents can help
What's the right way to brush your teeth? featured image

Dental Health

What's the right way to brush your teeth?
2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners featured image

Diet and nutrition

2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Prevention Thyroid disorders Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplements

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.