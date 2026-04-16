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Digestive Health

Are do-it-yourself microbiome tests helpful?

If you're curious about your gut health, they promise answers. But the science isn't there yet.

By , Staff Writer
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Illustration of the lining of the small intesting showing thousands of villi on the inner surface; conecpt is gut health.

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve come across ads for gut microbiome tests — mail-in kits that promise to reveal insights about your digestive health. Maybe you’re intrigued. But do they deliver on their promises?

The kits generally work the same way: you collect a small stool sample at home, seal it in a provided container, and mail it to a designated laboratory. In return, you receive a report detailing the composition of your gut microbiome (the population of trillions of microorganisms living in your digestive tract). Many companies go further, suggesting that a health concern you may have — from digestive discomfort to fatigue or mood issues — could be connected to an imbalance in your gut microbial community, and that their results can guide personalized recommendations to help you feel better.

The appeal is understandable, but there are plenty of caveats. For one, these tests aren’t cheap, and they’re not likely to be covered by your health insurance. At-home microbiome tests currently range from about $100 to $400, depending on the provider and the level of analysis offered. What’s more, the results can vary widely (more about that below).

But most importantly, there are no clinically established guidelines for diagnosing or treating microbiome issues, says Dr. Alexander Goldowsky, a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “If you’re going to take a test, you need be able to do something with the results,” he explains. “We don’t have that certainty with microbiome testing.”

Where home gut health tests fall short

It’s true that a growing body of evidence links a diverse, healthy microbiome to improvements in such conditions as irritable bowel syndrome, obesity, diabetes, and depression. But despite this exciting research, there’s no clear definition of what an “ideal” microbiome looks like. Every person’s microbiome is unique, and it can shift from day to day based on diet, stress, medications, and other factors. Even among organisms linked to better or worse gut health, there are individual variations.

“We don’t know exactly why people are afflicted by these issues and how the microbiome fits in,” says Dr. Goldowsky, so it’s unwise to draw conclusions from home test results.

Another major concern with these tests is the reliability of their results. Currently, none has FDA approval, and sample collection methods, testing protocols, and data analysis vary among manufacturers. In a study published Feb. 26, 2026, in Communications Biology, researchers sent identical, standardized stool samples to seven microbiome testing companies — and got back dramatically different results from each.

Boost your gut health, no testing required

“Luckily, you don’t need a test to start improving your gut health,” says Dr. Goldowsky. He recommends taking steps like these instead:

Get plenty of fiber. Dietary fiber feeds beneficial bacteria in your gut, supporting their diversity and activity. Adults should aim for 22 to 34 grams of fiber daily depending on age and sex, though most get much less. “You might need a fiber supplement, like psyllium husk, to help you meet your goals,” Dr. Goldowsky says.

Eat like a Mediterranean. The plant-forward Mediterranean diet and variations (such as the DASH and MIND diets) have consistently been tied to better gut health.

Avoid red meat and ultraprocessed foods. Studies show diets high in red meat are linked with lower microbial diversity, and ultraprocessed foods are typically low in the fiber that beneficial microbes need to thrive.

Include fermented foods in your regular diet (and skip probiotic supplements). Foods such as plain yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut deliver diverse live microorganisms that help support gut health in ways that probiotic supplements often can’t replicate.

Still curious about at-home microbiome tests?

If you still want to give gut microbiome testing a try, take a “buyer beware” approach, Dr. Goldowsky advises. Scrutinize the company’s claims carefully. Look for evidence that they’re backed by published, peer-reviewed research rather than company-funded studies or marketing materials. Finally, consult your doctor before acting on any recommendation the test company makes, he adds. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Research on microbiome testing has yet to catch up to the marketing. In the meantime, the most reliable path to a healthier gut remains a thoughtful, plant-forward diet and a few healthy habits.

Image: © InnerVerse/Getty Images

About the Author

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Joyce Hendley, Staff Writer

Joyce Hendley is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Joyce Hendley

About the Reviewer

photo of Alexander Goldowsky, MD

Alexander Goldowsky, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Alexander Goldowsky is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC). Dr. Goldowsky completed his internal medicine residency at BIDMC, and his gastroenterology … See Full Bio
View all posts by Alexander Goldowsky, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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