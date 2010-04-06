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Digestive Health

Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?

Ask the doctor

By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A doctor talks with a man in a hospital bed as a nurse stands nearby.

Q. Can I get gallstones again if I had my gallbladder removed?

A. It would be highly unlikely for a person to develop gallstones after the removal of the gallbladder.

Stones form within the gallbladder because this organ is the storage place for bile, which flows into it from the liver. There it remains, awaiting the next meal that will stimulate its release into the intestine to help digest fat.

Some people form bile that is predisposed to form cholesterol stones when it sits too long within the gallbladder. Such bile is said to be supersaturated with cholesterol. A sluggish gallbladder, one that does not contract and empty as briskly as it should in response to a meal, can contribute to the formation of stones.

With the gallbladder removed, the liver empties bile continually into the intestine, so the storage and stasis issues are no longer in play.

Typically, the surgeon performing the cholecystectomy checks to be sure there are no stones in the bile duct that, if left there, might cause symptoms after the operation.

After a cholecystectomy, gallstones can in rare cases develop within bile ducts in people who have a high tendency for stone formation, along with unusual bile duct narrowing that retards the flow of bile.

Image: © Kobus Louw/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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