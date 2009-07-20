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What is cholestasis and how is it treated?

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By , Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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A doctor and an older man sit across a desk from each other; the doctor is explaining liver disease using a three-dimensional anatomy model.

Q. What is cholestasis? What are the causes, symptoms, and treatment?

A. Cholestasis refers to the backing up of bile. Bile is normally excreted from the liver into the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine), where it helps digest food. There are many possible causes of this bile backup, including:

  • blockage of the main bile duct by a gallstone or (less commonly) a tumor
  • inflammatory disease within the bile ducts (primary sclerosing cholangitis and primary biliary cirrhosis)
  • damage to the tiniest ducts within the liver, most often as a result of a drug reaction or herbal therapy
  • pregnancy in women who are genetically sensitive to the accompanying hormonal elevations
  • a variety of rare inherited disorders that interfere with bile secretion; these disorders are usually diagnosed during childhood.

The principal symptoms of cholestasis are jaundice (yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes), darkening of the urine, and itching that is often severe. Jaundice and dark urine are caused by the accumulation of bilirubin, the yellow pigment formed when hemoglobin breaks down. Bilirubin is normally excreted through the biliary system. Light-colored stools and decreased intestinal absorption of fat also may occur with cholestasis.

The treatment of cholestasis depends on its cause. Surgery or an endoscopic procedure is usually required to relieve cholestasis due to an obstructed bile duct. Cholestasis that is not treatable with surgical or endoscopic correction is often treated with the drug ursodiol. This loosens up the flow of bile. Cholestasis due to a drug reaction usually clears up on its own once the drug is stopped, though it may take a while to go away. The so-called "cholestasis of pregnancy" goes away soon after delivery. Ursodiol is sometimes prescribed for more severe cholestasis.

To treat intense itching, your doctor may prescribe cholestyramine or similar resins. The antibiotic rifampin is also helpful in relieving itching.

Image: © PonyWang/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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