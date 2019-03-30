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Diseases & Conditions

Astigmatism

  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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What is astigmatism?

Astigmatism means that the cornea of the eye has an irregular shape, causing vision problems. The cornea is the clear covering over the lens and the iris. It protects these structures and helps to transmit light through the eye. The cornea is normally spherical, although in people with astigmatism, it may be shaped like a football or oval. This causes light to scatter instead of focus on a single point as it passes through the cornea, resulting in blurred vision.

Symptoms of astigmatism

Many people have some degree of astigmatism. In fact, it is rare to find a perfectly formed eye. Astigmatism is thought to be hereditary, so if you have astigmatism, chances are good your children will have it also. The condition often occurs with other vision conditions such as nearsightedness (myopia). Many people confuse astigmatism with "lazy eye" (amblyopia). They are not the same condition though severe astigmatism can contribute to amblyopia.

The most common symptom of astigmatism is blurred vision. Some people describe it as double vision but in only one eye. Some people with astigmatism develop eyestrain, squinting and headaches from working to focus on near or distant objects. People are born with astigmatism, but it may not be noticed until a child begins to attend school or learns to read.

Diagnosing astigmatism

An ophthalmologist or an optometrist can diagnose astigmatism using a standard eye examination.

Expected duration of astigmatism

Astigmatism is a lifelong condition unless it is treated. It may worsen slowly over time; more typically, it remains stable throughout life.

Preventing astigmatism

Astigmatism cannot be prevented. It appears to run in families and is present from birth.

Treating astigmatism

It is possible to correct astigmatism using glasses, certain types of contact lenses or surgery. A common type of surgery used to correct astigmatism is LASIK (laser in situ keratomileusis).

When to call a professional

You should call your doctor if you're having trouble with blurred vision or headaches. You should schedule an eye appointment for your child if he or she complains of these symptoms, or if you notice a lot of squinting or eye rubbing.

Prognosis

Astigmatism is usually a stable condition. Astigmatism can be corrected with glasses, contact lenses or surgery. Sometimes astigmatism can be caused by other medical conditions, particularly problems of inflammation of the eyelids. Astigmatism that gets steadily worse over time may in fact be a condition called keratoconus. In keratoconus the cornea gets progressively thinner in one area and begins to bulge. These conditions may require more frequent doctor visits and treatment.

Additional info

American Academy of Ophthalmology
https://www.aao.org/

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

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