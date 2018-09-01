What causes acute bronchitis?
What causes acute bronchitis?
Acute bronchitis is an inflammation of the breathing tubes in the lungs. It comes on suddenly and lasts for at least five days, often longer.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Source matters. Subscribe to HarvardHealthOnline+ for as low as $4.99 a month for unlimited access to the site – where all content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert.
With HHO+ you get these exclusive benefits:
- Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
- 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
- Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
- In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
- Interactive features like videos and quizzes
- Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
SPECIAL OFFER! UNLOCK EXPERT ACCESS for just $4.99 per month!
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.