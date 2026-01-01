Skip to main content
Exercise and Fitness

Foam rollers: Inexpensive tools with premium payoffs

Working foam rolling into your routine might help you feel better and lead to other health benefits.

  • Reviewed by Lauren Elson, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Share
Print This Page

A senior woman uses a foam roller in a gym as a trainer squats next to her, looking on.

You've probably noticed people at the gym rolling their calves, glutes, and other body parts on small cylinders. These popular tools are called foam rollers. They can help you stay flexible and limber and reduce muscle tension and soreness.

What is a foam roller?

A foam roller is a cylinder made of foam. It's often about six inches in diameter and a foot or two long. Foam rollers are available in varying degrees of firmness. Used properly, a foam roller can help you reduce tension in muscles and other soft tissue so you can move with ease and less pain.

"Most foam rollers have a smooth surface, and you press different areas of your body against them, almost like you're ironing or smoothing out those tissues," says Dr. Marwa Ahmed, a sports medicine specialist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

Foam roller benefits

When you press your muscles and ­fascia (fibrous connective tissue) against a foam roller, you loosen those tissues, release tension, and ease pain. Think of it like giving yourself a massage - without the trip to the spa.

Foam rolling also helps increase flexibility, especially when used as a warm-up before exercise.

In addition, foam rollers improve circulation to targeted areas. Some evidence suggests foam rolling may also

  • help joints move more easily through
  • their full range of motion
  • support moving excess fluid out of tissues and into the lymphatic system
  • enhance the ability to move while conserving as much energy as possible (an important benefit for anyone concerned with sports performance).

How to use a foam roller

Using a foam roller is simple: slowly roll the body part you're targeting back and forth along the foam roller. For example, you might lie down with your thighs, glutes, or calves on the roller, and then roll back and forth. Or you might try standing up with your back on the roller against a wall - this exercise is especially helpful if you have trouble getting up and down from the floor, Dr. Ahmed notes.

Like any fitness practice, you're more likely to see the desired results if you stay consistent. For each muscle group you want to roll, start with about 30 to 60 seconds and repeat three to five times at least twice a week. To really see the benefits of foam rolling, try foam rolling every day.

Choosing a foam roller

Some foam rollers have bumps that provide deeper pressure, but if you're new to the practice, start with a relatively soft, smooth roller.

"The softer it is, the less painful it's going to be," Dr. Ahmed says. "Then, as you roll out these tissues, it's going to become harder to get much benefit from a softer foam roller, and so you can 'graduate' to a harder foam."

You can also use items you may already have on hand, like a tennis ball, to roll out smaller areas of tight muscle or tissue - such as a specific tender spot in your shoulder.

Foam rolling considerations

Foam rolling isn't right for everyone. You should avoid it if you have open wounds, fractures, flare-ups of rheumatoid arthritis, deep-vein thrombosis, advanced osteoporosis, or neuropathy that causes pain.

Even if you're generally healthy, it's a good idea to work with a personal trainer or physical therapist to learn how to use these tools. The biggest concern is rolling over bone, Dr. Ahmed says, especially bony areas like your knees, pelvis, or shoulder blades. You can't "iron out" bones like you can tissue, and it will likely just hurt (and could lead to injury or worsen existing symptoms).

Don't let that scare you away from foam rolling. Just keep the roller on soft, fleshy tissue for a safe way to give this tension-reducing practice a try.

Image: © jacoblund/Getty Images

About the Reviewer

photo of Lauren Elson, MD

Lauren Elson, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lauren Elson is board certified in sports medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation. She attended Tufts University School of Medicine, did her residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia/Cornell, and completed a fellowship in sports … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lauren Elson, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try featured image

Exercise and Fitness

Plyometrics: Three explosive exercises even beginners can try
Hot weather hikes: Staying safe when temperatures spike featured image

Preventive care

Hot weather hikes: Staying safe when temperatures spike
Orienteering: Great exercise and better thinking skills? featured image

Exercise and Fitness

Orienteering: Great exercise and better thinking skills?
Bones and joints Physical activity and exercise

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE 38-page gift.

PLUS, don’t miss out on your 25% off promo code.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle—You’ll discover powerful, research- backed strategies for health longevity drawn from Harvard Medical School experts—ways to eat for a longer life, build strength and flexibility to stay independent, protect your bones, heart, and brain as you age, and even cultivate the habits linked with “super-agers” who stay sharp and active well into their 80s and 90s—all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age!.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.