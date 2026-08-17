How long does it take to build muscle?
Consistent, progressive resistance training can grow muscles and boost strength in a few months.
- Reviewed by Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS, Contributor
Building strength requires progressive resistance training two to three times a week, challenging major muscle groups. Expect strength gains resulting from nerves more effectively recruiting existing muscle within two weeks and visible muscle growth after eight to 12 weeks. Results also depend on consuming adequate calories and protein.
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About the Author
Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer
About the Reviewer
Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS, Contributor
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