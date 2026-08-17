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Exercise and Fitness

How long does it take to build muscle?

Consistent, progressive resistance training can grow muscles and boost strength in a few months.

By , Staff Writer
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Building strength requires progressive resistance training two to three times a week, challenging major muscle groups. Expect strength gains resulting from nerves more effectively recruiting existing muscle within two weeks and visible muscle growth after eight to 12 weeks. Results also depend on consuming adequate calories and protein.

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About the Author

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Lynne Christensen, Staff Writer

Lynne Christensen is a staff writer who contributes articles to Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website and its four newsletters: the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, Harvard Women’s Health Watch, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lynne Christensen

About the Reviewer

photo of Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS

Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS, Contributor

Tim Aceto earned his master of science in physical therapy at the University of New England. He specializes in orthopedics and sports medicine. He’s experienced in treating patients with shoulder dysfunctions and in the treatment and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Timothy Aceto, PT, MPT, CSCS
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