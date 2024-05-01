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Exercise and Fitness

Try this: Band practice

By , Former Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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photo of a mature man exercising using a resistance band

Resistance bands are versatile exercise tools that can help supplement your usual workouts. Bands also can train your muscles to contract faster during everyday movements like stretching, bending, lifting, or rising from a chair.

There are several types of resistance bands. The most common is a single length of stretchy material. Another kind is an enclosed loop that resembles a giant rubber band. A third type is a thin rubber tube with handles.

With a plain band, you increase the resistance by wrapping the ends around your hands and adjusting your hand position to shorten or increase the length. The looped type works the same way - you hold the ends and move your hand positions to make the stretched length shorter or longer. For the band with handles, you change the resistance by how close or far apart you place your feet when standing on the tube.

Ready to join the band? Here is an exercise to get you started:

Chest punches. Place the exercise band around your back and under your armpits. Hold an end in each hand by your shoulders. With control, punch your right arm out in front of you on a slight diagonal across your body. Repeat with the left arm. That's one rep. Complete eight to 12 reps.

Image: © Paperkites/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Former Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the former executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
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