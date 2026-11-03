Boost your brain health with movement
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
“Sitting is the new smoking,” or so the experts tell us, increasing your risk for dozens of health problems. The antidote is movement, pure and simple. Your body will thank you, but so will your brain.
Exercise has an extensive list of brain benefits. For starters, it boosts your mood and relieves stress. It improves the function of brain networks that promote sleep. It enhances cognitive control and reduces impulsivity, promoting better decision making. It makes your brain work more efficiently.
Observational studies show that people who make a regular habit of exercise have less age-related memory loss. Active individuals score higher on tests of attention and verbal fluency, and they process information more quickly than those who are sedentary.
Along with that, everyday activities—climbing stairs, carrying groceries, reaching for a shelf, or getting up from a chair—ask your body to do a lot. Staying active can help you keep the strength, balance, and mobility that make these tasks easier. And exercise doesn’t have to mean a gym membership or a demanding workout. The best place to start is with movement you enjoy and can make part of your routine.
A walk is a simple option. Try a short stroll after lunch or dinner, take a slightly longer route to the store, or invite a friend along. If you’d rather stay close to home, gardening, dancing to a favorite song, or walking around the house during a phone call can get you moving, too.
You can also weave small challenges into activities you already do. When you’re waiting for the kettle to boil, practice standing on one foot while holding a counter or sturdy chair for support. Choose stairs when they feel comfortable or get up and stretch between tasks. If you’re interested in strength training, start with light weights or simple exercises, and focus on controlled movements.
With so many workout options, there’s bound to be one or more you enjoy. Whatever you choose, it will have benefits for the body and brain, so take your pick. As the experts say, the best form of exercise is the one you will actually do. Here are a few suggestions. In addition to their benefits for overall brain health, some deliver an immediate lift to mood or mental clarity, while others require regular practice:
- Get your heart pounding with a run
- Sign up for a dance class
- Take things slow with tai chi
- Sign-up for pickleball
- Go for a hike
- Take a swim at your local pool
- Try a gym workout class
- Do a few planks and wall squats
The goal isn’t to do everything at once. Choose one manageable activity and repeat it until it feels familiar. Then build from there. If you have a health condition, feel unsteady, or aren’t sure what kind of activity is right for you, check with a health care professional before changing your routine.
Movement can be part of a full life—not another item on your to-do list. Pick something that feels good, find a way to fit it into your day, and give yourself credit for getting started.
For more information on keeping your brain healthy, check out Daily Brain Boosters, an Online Guide from Harvard Medical School.
Image: © FG Trade | GettyImages
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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