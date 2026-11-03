Everyday tips for boosted focus
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
A busy day can make it hard to give any one task your full attention. But focus doesn’t have to come from willpower alone: a few simple routines can help you organize your thoughts, limit distractions, and make it easier to remember what matters.
Attention is a crucial mental process that is involved in reasoning, perception, and problem solving, as well as the formation of memories. In fact, some memory problems may simply be the result of not paying close attention to new information. Paying attention signals to your brain that a piece of information matters, and it helps your brain collect all the relevant details into a coherent memory.
In today’s world, when we are increasingly distracted, attention seems to be ever more scattered. Applying these simple strategies can help you stay focused, remember important information, and make time for the people and activities you love.
Make lists. Prioritize your activities with daily or weekly lists of things you want to accomplish within that time frame. For best results, limit your lists to a few key items and refresh frequently.
Set aside organizational time. Spend a few minutes in the morning and afternoon cleaning your desk and refocusing on what you’ll be doing in the hours ahead. Apps on your phone can let you set up appointment reminders, mark deadlines, and highlight important days on your calendar.
Conquer clutter in your home and office. Creating space to keep your most important things easily accessible will save you time and effort down the road. What’s clutter for you may find new homes if you donate them to charities, such as the Salvation Army, Goodwill, or your local thrift shop.
Reduce distractions. For example, this could mean moving your workstation to a quieter area in the office. If working at home, don’t try to get things done while the TV is on or other activities are taking place around you. Jot down ideas as they come to you. Make quick notes to remind you of things you would like to do, such as a meal you’d like to cook or a movie you want to see. Rather than letting yourself get off track, you can address these ideas after your more urgent tasks are accomplished.
Do one thing at a time. Multitasking is overrated. Instead, try to focus on completing one task and then move on to the next.
You don’t need to overhaul your routine to improve your focus. Choose one strategy to try today—such as writing a short to-do list or setting aside a few minutes to reset your workspace—and see what helps. Small changes can make it easier to stay present with the task in front of you.
For more information on keeping your brain healthy, check out Daily Brain Boosters, an Online Guide from Harvard Medical School.
Image: © MoMo Productions | GettyImages
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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