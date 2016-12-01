Kettlebell
This exercise is included in the report Strength and Power Training for All.
Harvard Fitness Expert Michele Stanten shows the proper form for using the kettlebell to maximize the health benefits and minimize injuries.
Kettlebells supply resistance when you are strength training, which builds muscles. This not only makes you stronger, but also increases your muscles' endurance and strengthens your bones as well.
Kettlebells look like a ball or bell with a handle. Unlike dumbbells, which you grip at the center of the mass, you grip kettlebells outside of their center of mass. This requires you to exert more muscle force to control the weight, providing a more challenging workout. The lightest kettlebell is usually 5 pounds. Prices start at about $25. Most are sold individually, but some sets are available. There are also adjustable types so you can get multiple weights in one kettlebell.
You can find this and many other great exercises in the Harvard Special Health Report, Strength and Power Training for All.
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