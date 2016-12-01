Plank Pass
This exercise is included in the report Strength and Power Training for All.
Harvard Fitness Expert Michele Stanten demonstrates how to use the medicine ball to add a little challenge to the plank position.
You should have some strength training under your belt before trying this workout. While you can modify the moves, it is still an advanced routine that combines both strength and power in many of the moves. This makes it a time-efficient workout, but also a more intense one. You may notice that your heart rate goes up more than during other strength workouts.
You can find this and many other great exercises in the Harvard Special Health Report Strength and Power Training for All.
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