Strength to power
This exercise is included in the report Strength and Power Training for All.
Harvard Fitness Expert Michele Stanten explains the difference between strength and power, and how to work out each of these attributes in many of the same exercises.
The Basic Workout is good for everyone. If you're new to strength training—or haven't been exercising for a month or more—this dumbbell and bodyweight routine is a great starting point. But even if you lift weights regularly, this workout can help by targeting muscles in new ways.
As you grow stronger, you can continue to challenge yourself with this routine by using heavier weights.
You can find this and many other great exercises in the Harvard Special Health Report Strength and Power Training for All.
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