Skip to main content
Healthy aging and longevity

The health risks of gray divorce: Stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, and more

As later-life breakups surge, so can the physical and mental toll.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
Share
Print This Page

Gray divorce—which involves couples ages 50 and older ending their marriage—has become more common over the past 30 years. While divorce increases the odds of mental and physical health problems at any age, older adults face heightened health risks during a stage when many people already have chronic conditions.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Source matters. Subscribe to HarvardHealthOnline+ for as low as $4.99 a month for unlimited access to the site – where all content is reviewed by an HMS physician or faculty expert.

With HHO+ you get these exclusive benefits:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

SPECIAL OFFER! UNLOCK EXPERT ACCESS for just $4.99 per month!

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is the executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She also writes for the Harvard Health Letter, Harvard Heart Letter, and Harvard Men’s Health Watch, as well as for Harvard Health Publishing’s flagship website. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Suzanne Salamon, MD

Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Suzanne Salamon is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is a geriatrician and practices primary care geriatrics at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the associate chief for clinical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Suzanne Salamon, MD
Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
blog image 1

Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
blog image 1

Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
blog image 1

Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
blog image 1

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
blog image 1

Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
blog image 1

Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
blog image 1

What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
blog image 1

Healing after food poisoning
blog image 1

Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
/

Related Topics

Tips for taming caregiver stress featured image

Mind & Mood

Tips for taming caregiver stress
Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope featured image

Mental Health

Denial: How it hurts, how it helps, and how to cope
Ways to maximize your energy featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

Ways to maximize your energy
Emotional and mental well-being Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up