The health risks of gray divorce: Stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, and more
As later-life breakups surge, so can the physical and mental toll.
- Reviewed by Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Gray divorce—which involves couples ages 50 and older ending their marriage—has become more common over the past 30 years. While divorce increases the odds of mental and physical health problems at any age, older adults face heightened health risks during a stage when many people already have chronic conditions.
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About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Suzanne Salamon, MD, Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
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